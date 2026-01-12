Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 2.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Dividend Announcement

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

