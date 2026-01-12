Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 215.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 71.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $117.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.66. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 687 shares in the company, valued at $90,230.58. The trade was a 42.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $693,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,828.40. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

