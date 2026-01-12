Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 37.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 14.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $127.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $166.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $543.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

