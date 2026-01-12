Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 138,124 Shares of Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,124 shares during the period. Vericel comprises 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $16,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $38.56 on Monday. Vericel Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. Vericel had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company’s expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

