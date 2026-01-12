MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SLM Corporation $SLM

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,802,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137,285 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 1,289.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings raised SLM from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SLM from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. SLM Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. SLM had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 21.76%.The firm had revenue of ($3.44) million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

