Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 23,056 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $99.96 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

