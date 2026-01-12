Critical Analysis: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) versus Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1720.35, indicating that its share price is 172,135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $61.84 million 2.69 $8.31 million $0.07 29.57 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) N/A

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.71%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.