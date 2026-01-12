Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $73.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.3750.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 189.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $54.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -0.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for severe metabolic diseases, with an initial emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s research platform leverages engineered versions of endocrine hormones to target key pathways involved in lipid metabolism, glucose regulation and tissue fibrosis. By harnessing the biology of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), Akero aims to address underlying drivers of metabolic dysfunction rather than merely treating symptoms.

The company’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin, is an Fc-FGF21 fusion protein designed to improve liver health and metabolic parameters in patients with NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.