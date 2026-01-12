Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $73.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.3750.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AKRO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%
NASDAQ AKRO opened at $54.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -0.40.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for severe metabolic diseases, with an initial emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s research platform leverages engineered versions of endocrine hormones to target key pathways involved in lipid metabolism, glucose regulation and tissue fibrosis. By harnessing the biology of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), Akero aims to address underlying drivers of metabolic dysfunction rather than merely treating symptoms.
The company’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin, is an Fc-FGF21 fusion protein designed to improve liver health and metabolic parameters in patients with NASH.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akero Therapeutics
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Huge robotics rollout underway
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.