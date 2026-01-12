Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $107.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 1.07. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.41 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $185,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 65,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,879.34. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

