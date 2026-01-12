SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) & Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Critical Analysis

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equitable and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Equitable alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 10 1 3.00 SiriusPoint 0 2 2 2 3.00

Equitable presently has a consensus target price of $62.77, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. SiriusPoint has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Equitable’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equitable is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Equitable has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equitable and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable -5.80% 107.71% 0.59% SiriusPoint 6.97% 11.31% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable and SiriusPoint”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $12.02 billion 1.16 $1.31 billion ($2.76) -17.60 SiriusPoint $2.60 billion 0.90 $199.90 million $1.59 12.64

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. Equitable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Equitable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equitable beats SiriusPoint on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related services to various clients through institutional. The Protection Solutions segment provides life insurance products, such as VUL insurance and IUL insurance, term life, and employee benefits business, such as dental, vision, life, as well as short- and long-term disability insurance products to small and medium-sized businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. The Legacy segment consists of the capital intensive fixed-rate GMxB business that includes ROP death benefits. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.