Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
ANIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ANIX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 1.2%
Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.
About Anixa Biosciences
Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.
In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anixa Biosciences
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- Huge robotics rollout underway
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.