Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ANIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,584 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 14.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 31.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

