Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$71.17

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Up 1.1%

TSE ENB opened at C$63.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Enbridge has a one year low of C$56.51 and a one year high of C$70.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of C$14.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.511912 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 146.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company. Finally, the firm has a small renewables portfolio primarily focused on onshore and offshore wind projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.