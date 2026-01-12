Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.5714.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $255.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.01 and a 200-day moving average of $240.10. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,570.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 53,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $32,684,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE:ABG) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company operates a network of franchised dealerships representing a diverse portfolio of automotive brands. Its core business activities include the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, as well as the provision of vehicle finance, insurance and protection products to retail customers.

In addition to retail sales, Asbury offers a comprehensive suite of after-sales services, from scheduled maintenance and certified collision repair to parts distribution.

