CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $12.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.8333.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on CryoPort from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $528.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.54.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $115,584.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,772.42. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,858,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 69,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,620,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after buying an additional 408,335 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,914,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 216,937 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,498,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 408,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 112.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 705,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

