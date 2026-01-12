C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

CCCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 957.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127,244 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 49,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.93.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 395.51%.The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

