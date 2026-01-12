Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) PT at $17.33

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $17.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 5.7%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,225,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $531,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,543 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,014,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,023 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 38.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,932,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after buying an additional 739,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 9,964,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.77.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.78 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 7.07%.First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0052 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

