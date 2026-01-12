RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives $22.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $357.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $32.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 43,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company’s core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

