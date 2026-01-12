Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $2,076.77

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,076.7692.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,665.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,735.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,621.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 32.75%.The company had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total value of $951,257.43. Following the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,358 shares of company stock worth $17,517,343. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

