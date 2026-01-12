Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $59.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.6111.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.51%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 17,071 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $944,197.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,593.17. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 937,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,228,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $36,567,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 85.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,302,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,335 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 448,582 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

