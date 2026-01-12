Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$81.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

GIL opened at C$88.34 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$52.77 and a 1-year high of C$90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.51.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

