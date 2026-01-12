Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) to Sell

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

DRUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bright Minds Biosciences from $72.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Bright Minds Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Minds Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRUG opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11 and a beta of -6.15. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRUG. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 501,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 250,045 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,339,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 152,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol DRUG, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research leverages proprietary chemistry platforms to create serotonin-modulating and neuroprotective compounds derived from psychedelic-inspired structures. Bright Minds aims to address unmet needs in conditions such as major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease through orally administered treatments.

The company’s lead candidate, BMB-101, is an oral 5-HT2A receptor-modulating compound in clinical development for mood and anxiety disorders.

