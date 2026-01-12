Wall Street Zen Upgrades IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) to “Hold”

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IO Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IO Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IOBT

IO Biotech Price Performance

Shares of IO Biotech stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. IO Biotech has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.79.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the second quarter worth about $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s proprietary platform focuses on activating and sustaining anti-tumor immune responses by targeting the PD-L1 immune checkpoint. IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO-VAC(R), is a peptide-based cancer vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell responses against PD-L1–expressing tumors.

Since its founding in 2013, IO Biotech has advanced IO-VAC(R) into multiple clinical trials, including Phase II studies in patients with metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.