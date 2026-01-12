Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $370.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $285.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $328.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $331.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,167.92. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total value of $1,574,224.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,649.60. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 88,289 shares of company stock valued at $25,669,425 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.0% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets upgraded MAR from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $370, signaling stronger analyst conviction and ~12% upside to current levels. Benzinga

BMO Capital Markets upgraded MAR from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $370, signaling stronger analyst conviction and ~12% upside to current levels. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target for Marriott to $369, another bullish analyst revision that supports upward momentum in the stock. American Banking News

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target for Marriott to $369, another bullish analyst revision that supports upward momentum in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Marriott Bonvoy struck a multi?year global partnership with the ICC (cricket) to be the official accommodation partner, and will also provide fan access for FIFA World Cup 2026 — agreements that expand brand visibility, group and event travel demand, and loyalty engagement in key international markets. ICC announcement

Marriott Bonvoy struck a multi?year global partnership with the ICC (cricket) to be the official accommodation partner, and will also provide fan access for FIFA World Cup 2026 — agreements that expand brand visibility, group and event travel demand, and loyalty engagement in key international markets. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a strategic regional leadership realignment: a unified U.S./Canada/CALA structure under Satya Anand, Neal Jones to lead EMEA, Federico Greppi to head CALA, and other continent leadership changes — a move positioned to streamline regional operations and accelerate execution. PR Newswire

Company announced a strategic regional leadership realignment: a unified U.S./Canada/CALA structure under Satya Anand, Neal Jones to lead EMEA, Federico Greppi to head CALA, and other continent leadership changes — a move positioned to streamline regional operations and accelerate execution. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Marriott as a momentum and dividend?backed stock (Zacks, Motley Fool pieces), reinforcing investor interest from both growth and income perspectives. Zacks

Market commentary highlights Marriott as a momentum and dividend?backed stock (Zacks, Motley Fool pieces), reinforcing investor interest from both growth and income perspectives. Neutral Sentiment: Smaller development deals (e.g., Lumbini Palace Resort in Nepal) and loyalty UX updates were reported; these support long?term pipeline and member engagement but are unlikely to move the stock materially on their own. MSN / Lumbini deal

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

