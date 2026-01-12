Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $115.27 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average is $118.53.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,296,763 shares of company stock worth $414,016,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 63.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 125,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 298,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,496 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,375,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Argus initiated coverage with a Buy and $145 price target (roughly mid?teens upside vs. current levels), providing fresh analyst support for the bullish case. Argus initiates coverage

Argus initiated coverage with a and $145 price target (roughly mid?teens upside vs. current levels), providing fresh analyst support for the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Barclays kept an “Overweight” stance while trimming its target to $159 — still signaling sizeable upside and institutional confidence in growth prospects. Barclays lowers target to $159

Barclays kept an “Overweight” stance while trimming its target to $159 — still signaling sizeable upside and institutional confidence in growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: High?profile media/analyst notes (including Jim Cramer and Zacks pieces) are highlighting HOOD as a longer?term growth story and as a momentum/crypto?exposure play, which can support retail interest and trading volumes. Jim Cramer bullish on Robinhood

High?profile media/analyst notes (including Jim Cramer and Zacks pieces) are highlighting HOOD as a longer?term growth story and as a momentum/crypto?exposure play, which can support retail interest and trading volumes. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning shows active adjustments (e.g., Nordea and others buying small additional stakes), leaving ownership high (~93% institutional) — this can amplify both upside and downside moves depending on flow.

Institutional positioning shows active adjustments (e.g., Nordea and others buying small additional stakes), leaving ownership high (~93% institutional) — this can amplify both upside and downside moves depending on flow. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares (~$45.6M), CTO Jeffrey Pinner sold 5,864 shares, and another senior insider sold 10,000 shares — big disclosed sales that typically weigh on near?term sentiment. CEO Form 4 CTO Form 4

Large insider selling: CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares (~$45.6M), CTO Jeffrey Pinner sold 5,864 shares, and another senior insider sold 10,000 shares — big disclosed sales that typically weigh on near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded HOOD from “strong?buy” to “hold,” a move that can prompt momentum?based selling and reduce near?term buy pressure from retail/quant strategies. Zacks downgrade

Zacks downgraded HOOD from “strong?buy” to “hold,” a move that can prompt momentum?based selling and reduce near?term buy pressure from retail/quant strategies. Negative Sentiment: Escalating legal dispute reported with Native American groups over prediction market activity introduces litigation and regulatory risk that could produce headlines and potential costs. Legal escalation report

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

