Wall Street Zen Downgrades Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Sell

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDGR. UBS Group started coverage on Schrodinger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

SDGR opened at $18.39 on Friday. Schrodinger has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 68.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schrodinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $29,392.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,774.18. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,268,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,692,000 after buying an additional 268,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrodinger by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,554,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,365,000 after acquiring an additional 904,619 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Schrodinger by 169.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,357,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,728 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Schrodinger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Schrodinger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Schrödinger announced a partnership with Eli Lilly to integrate Lilly’s TuneLab AI drug?discovery platform into Schrödinger’s LiveDesign enterprise informatics platform, making TuneLab a priority interface for participating biotech customers — this strengthens LiveDesign’s product value and could accelerate commercial deals or usage-based revenue. Business Wire

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

