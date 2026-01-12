Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Woodward to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Melius upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.56.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $321.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.15 and its 200 day moving average is $264.71. Woodward has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $329.10.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.39%.The business had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $1,489,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,413.80. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $2,105,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,303.60. This represents a 42.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,210 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Woodward by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

