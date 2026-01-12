Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CERT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Certara from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Certara has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Certara by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,398,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after buying an additional 3,865,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,352,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after acquiring an additional 499,523 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 71.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 6,739,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,438 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 45,859 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Certara by 25.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,554 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

