FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Research downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.52. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $104.99 and a 52 week high of $168.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.19.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $904.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total value of $1,599,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 127,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,432,008.28. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $654,960.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,372.94. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $7,678,508. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 4.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

