Wall Street Zen Upgrades ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) to Hold

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JMP Securities set a $24.50 price target on ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:ACR opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 104.99, a quick ratio of 104.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.19.

ACRES Commercial Realty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACRES Commercial Realty

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $127,360.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,636,706.80. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,228 shares of company stock worth $664,059. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at $8,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 76,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.3% during the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

