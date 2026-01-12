Wall Street Zen Downgrades BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) to Sell

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAI opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,792. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 488,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,334.96. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 2,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

