Wall Street Zen Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Buy”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $203.17 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.33 and its 200-day moving average is $192.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,358 shares of company stock worth $39,229,623. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

