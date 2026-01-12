Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 7982934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Liquidia in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 71,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,823. This trade represents a 28.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Moomaw sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $26,749.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 154,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,548.14. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,474. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $4,891,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $1,536,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 176.04% and a negative return on equity of 296.78%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 1106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

