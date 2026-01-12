Wall Street Zen Upgrades Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) to “Hold”

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Medline Price Performance

Shares of MDLN stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Medline has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Get Medline alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles N. Mills bought 2,579,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,799,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,441,379 shares in the company, valued at $70,799,991. This trade represents a -1,870.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,806,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,350,759.20. This represents a 55.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

Medline Company Profile

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.