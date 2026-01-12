Wall Street Zen Upgrades Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) to Hold

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SVCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Trading Down 1.3%

SVCO stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Silvaco Group has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 million. Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvaco Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Silvaco Group news, Director Anthony K.K. Ngai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 90,777 shares in the company, valued at $386,710.02. The trade was a 12.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic purchased 25,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,303,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,555,049.18. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 78,100 shares of company stock valued at $320,641. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 4,961.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvaco Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Silvaco Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco’s core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.