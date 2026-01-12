Insider Buying: Trifast (LON:TRI) Insider Purchases £14,000 in Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mills acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 per share, for a total transaction of £14,000.

Trifast stock opened at GBX 71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 75.98. The stock has a market cap of £95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.16. Trifast plc has a 52 week low of GBX 56 and a 52 week high of GBX 88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54.

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trifast had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trifast plc will post 5.8002937 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 target price on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.

In 2023, TR celebrated 50 years of business with a proud heritage of serving customers with engineered fastening supply chain solutions; Our skills lie in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality engineered fastenings and Category ‘C’ components principally for major global assembly industries.

As an international business we can provide customer support from across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition to our service locations, we operate manufacturing facilities focused on high volume cold forged fasteners and special parts.

