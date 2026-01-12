Bank of America (BAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $27.7283 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.