Loop Industries (LOOP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $0.7750 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 8:45 AM ET.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Loop Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOOP stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 564.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Loop Industries by 17,220.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 167,041 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) is a technology innovator in the sustainable plastics sector. The company has developed a proprietary depolymerization process that breaks down end-of-life polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and polyester fiber into their base molecules. These purified monomers are then repolymerized into virgin-quality PET resin suitable for new packaging applications, creating a closed-loop recycling solution that addresses global plastic waste challenges.

With its headquarters in Terrebonne, Quebec, Loop Industries operates pilot and demonstration facilities to validate and refine its technology.

