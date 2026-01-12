Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) & Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Financial Contrast

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Insperity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $551.33 million 0.29 -$191.78 million ($4.02) -1.19 Insperity $6.58 billion 0.26 $91.00 million $0.46 97.75

This table compares Resources Connection and Insperity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Resources Connection and Insperity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 2 0 2 0 2.00 Insperity 2 2 1 0 1.80

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Insperity has a consensus price target of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Resources Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Insperity.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection -26.13% 0.62% 0.43% Insperity 0.25% 12.53% 0.59%

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Insperity pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Resources Connection pays out -7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insperity pays out 521.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Insperity has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Resources Connection is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Insperity beats Resources Connection on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; integrated payroll; benefits administration; HR administration and employee onboarding; time and attendance; performance management; reporting and analytics; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

