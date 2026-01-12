Critical Comparison: Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) vs. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF)

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) and Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and Hyperion DeFi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Junshi Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyperion DeFi $60,000.00 449.35 -$49.82 million ($4.04) -0.82

Profitability

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperion DeFi.

This table compares Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and Hyperion DeFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Junshi Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Hyperion DeFi N/A -119.59% -68.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and Hyperion DeFi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Junshi Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hyperion DeFi 1 2 2 0 2.20

Hyperion DeFi has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperion DeFi is more favorable than Shanghai Junshi Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Hyperion DeFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hyperion DeFi beats Shanghai Junshi Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

About Hyperion DeFi

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

