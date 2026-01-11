Analyzing California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) & Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for California First Leasing and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of Hawaii 1 3 1 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of Hawaii $1.04 billion 2.73 $149.99 million $4.08 17.41

This table compares California First Leasing and Bank of Hawaii”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 92.2% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Bank of Hawaii 17.41% 13.33% 0.77%

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats California First Leasing on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

