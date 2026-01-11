Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) & Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Head to Head Contrast

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) and Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Capstone Cos.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $193.46 million 0.45 -$18.08 million ($4.39) -2.02 Capstone Cos. $140,000.00 17.69 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -4.99

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Cos. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lakeland Industries. Capstone Cos. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Cos. has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Capstone Cos.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries -19.41% -7.80% -5.08% Capstone Cos. N/A -63.19% -23.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Capstone Cos. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lakeland Industries and Capstone Cos., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 2 1 2 0 2.00 Capstone Cos. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.02%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Capstone Cos..

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Capstone Cos. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Capstone Cos.

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors. It sells its products through sales agents, as well as directly to home-goods chain retailers. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

