Contrasting Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hennes & Mauritz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kering shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and Kering”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennes & Mauritz $22.18 billion 1.22 $1.11 billion $0.14 27.50 Kering $18.61 billion 2.45 $1.23 billion N/A N/A

Kering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hennes & Mauritz.

Dividends

Hennes & Mauritz pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kering pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hennes & Mauritz pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hennes & Mauritz and Kering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennes & Mauritz 0 6 0 1 2.29 Kering 3 4 1 1 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Hennes & Mauritz and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennes & Mauritz 4.80% 26.34% 6.32% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hennes & Mauritz has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hennes & Mauritz



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, H&M Move, H&M Beauty, COS, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound, and Singular Society brand names. In addition, it operates Sellpy, a broad digital platform for second-hand fashion and other products; and Creator Studio, a global platform for merchandise design and production, as well as provides solutions to extend the useful life of unwanted garments through reuse and recycling under Looper Textile name. The company offers its products through online and physical stores. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Kering



Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

