Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) versus Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Critical Contrast

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) and Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novanta and Advanced Deposition Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Novanta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $949.24 million 4.94 $64.09 million $1.47 89.07 Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Novanta and Advanced Deposition Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 2 1 0 0 1.33 Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Novanta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 5.50% 14.53% 7.82% Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Novanta beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.