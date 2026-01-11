Robotics Stocks To Research – January 11th

Teradyne, Serve Robotics, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves designing, manufacturing, integrating, or selling robotic systems, components, or enabling software and services. For investors, the term can cover a wide range of firms—from industrial robot makers and sensor or actuator suppliers to automation software companies and service integrators—or pooled exposure via robotics-focused ETFs. These stocks typically reflect investors’ exposure to trends in automation, manufacturing modernization, and AI-enabled robotics, and can carry sector-specific growth opportunities and risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

