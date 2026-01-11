Financial Contrast: First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) versus Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) and First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and First Financial Corporation Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 10.76% 7.53% 0.64% First Financial Corporation Indiana 21.70% 12.70% 1.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and First Financial Corporation Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 2 2 1 2.80

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.72%. Given First Financial Corporation Indiana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Corporation Indiana is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and First Financial Corporation Indiana”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $87.16 million 1.81 $9.78 million $1.72 11.52 First Financial Corporation Indiana $253.11 million 2.89 $47.28 million $6.24 9.88

First Financial Corporation Indiana has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. First Financial Corporation Indiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Financial Corporation Indiana pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Corporation Indiana pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and First Financial Corporation Indiana has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

First Financial Corporation Indiana beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

