Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardiol Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%
CRDL stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.04.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immunomodulatory treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead asset, CardiolRx, is a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) formulation designed to target the inflammation and oxidative stress underlying conditions such as acute myocardial injury and heart failure. Cardiol holds exclusive global rights to CardiolRx through a licensing partnership and is advancing additional preclinical programs focused on small-molecule immunotherapies for heart disease.
CardiolRx is formulated for oral administration and has been evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 myocardial protection study assessing safety and key biomarkers following acute coronary syndromes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiol Therapeutics
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.