Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,265,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 366.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 463,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRDL stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immunomodulatory treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead asset, CardiolRx, is a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) formulation designed to target the inflammation and oxidative stress underlying conditions such as acute myocardial injury and heart failure. Cardiol holds exclusive global rights to CardiolRx through a licensing partnership and is advancing additional preclinical programs focused on small-molecule immunotherapies for heart disease.

CardiolRx is formulated for oral administration and has been evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 myocardial protection study assessing safety and key biomarkers following acute coronary syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.