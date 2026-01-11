ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 22nd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 22.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This is a 90.8% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of SMHB opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.53.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile
