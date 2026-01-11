Cencora, Inc. $COR Stock Holdings Increased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cencora comprises 0.6% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth $695,215,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth $411,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,661 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 974,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,207,000 after buying an additional 677,952 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.45, for a total value of $1,750,221.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,374,863.55. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $1,146,377.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,009,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $335.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.61 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.89 and a 200-day moving average of $318.27.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.50.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

