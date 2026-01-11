Swmg LLC Buys 9,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Swmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $64.59.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

