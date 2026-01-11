New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 20,085 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of DoorDash worth $78,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management publicly pushed back on a viral hoax about driver scoring, reducing short?term regulatory/PR uncertainty and showing active reputation management. Article Title

Management publicly pushed back on a viral hoax about driver scoring, reducing short?term regulatory/PR uncertainty and showing active reputation management. Positive Sentiment: DoorDash banned a driver alleged to have used AI images to fake deliveries — a sign the company is enforcing fraud controls that protect marketplace integrity and merchant trust. Article Title

DoorDash banned a driver alleged to have used AI images to fake deliveries — a sign the company is enforcing fraud controls that protect marketplace integrity and merchant trust. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged several longer?term estimates higher (notably FY2027 / Q4 2027), suggesting some analyst expectation of stronger earnings further out. Zacks Research

Zacks Research nudged several longer?term estimates higher (notably FY2027 / Q4 2027), suggesting some analyst expectation of stronger earnings further out. Neutral Sentiment: DoorDash set its Q4 and full?year 2025 results release for Feb. 18 — this is the nearest company?specific catalyst that could move the stock via results and guidance. Article Title

DoorDash set its Q4 and full?year 2025 results release for Feb. 18 — this is the nearest company?specific catalyst that could move the stock via results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and marketing highlights (CES/commerce media stories) reinforce growth initiatives — positive for longer?term TAM expansion but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Coverage and marketing highlights (CES/commerce media stories) reinforce growth initiatives — positive for longer?term TAM expansion but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Strong Sell” and issued several near?term EPS downgrades (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026 and parts of 2027), creating an analyst headwind that can pressure the stock. Zacks Research

Zacks Research maintained a “Strong Sell” and issued several near?term EPS downgrades (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026 and parts of 2027), creating an analyst headwind that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple directors and CEO Tony Xu disclosed multi?million dollar sales in early January — large insider dispositions often prompt investor caution about near?term outlook. Director Sale Article Director Sale Article 2 CEO Form 4

Significant insider selling: multiple directors and CEO Tony Xu disclosed multi?million dollar sales in early January — large insider dispositions often prompt investor caution about near?term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Serious safety/PR risk: reports that a DoorDash driver allegedly assaulted a 75?year?old veteran (leaving him in a coma) increase potential liability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational damage. Article Title

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. The trade was a 91.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,011 shares of company stock worth $136,832,543. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $253.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.94.

DoorDash Stock Down 3.8%

DoorDash stock opened at $215.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

